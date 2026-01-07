Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Shares Down 12.3% – What’s Next?

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 74,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Golden Peak Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.
About Golden Peak Minerals
Golden Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire interests in the Hemlo properties, as well as in the Atikwa Lake and Maybrun properties located in Ontario. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
