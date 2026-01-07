iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Trading 2.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.3790 and last traded at $29.1550. 4,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.3280.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 2.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENOR. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter worth $671,000.

About iShares MSCI Norway ETF

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

