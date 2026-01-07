Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.10. 477,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 500% from the average session volume of 79,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

