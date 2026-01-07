NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 26,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 17,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

NV Gold Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

About NV Gold

NV Gold Corporation identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database. It also holds interests in the Cooks Creek project located in Lander County, Nevada; the Frazier Dome project situated in Nye County, Nevada; the Swiss Permits located within the Communes of Medel/Lucmagn, Disentis/Muster, and Sumvitg in Canton Graubunden, and southeastern Switzerland; the Slumber Gold Project situated in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Green Gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada; the SW Pipe project situated in Lander County, Nevada; the Sandy Gold project located in Lyon County, Nevada; the Cone project situated in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Darby Flats Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

