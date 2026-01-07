Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €50.36 and last traded at €49.78. Approximately 272,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries.

