Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 and last traded at GBX 56.48. 86,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 43,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50.

Livermore Investments Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £93.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

