Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 121,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 80,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax?exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high?quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential?purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.
The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.
