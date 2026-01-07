Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 121,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 80,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 239,589 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax?exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high?quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential?purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.

