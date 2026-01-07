Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 12,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Findev Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42.

Findev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.