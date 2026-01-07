E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.51 and last traded at C$16.53. Approximately 45,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 42,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.56.

E-L Financial Trading Down 0.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.01. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maria Victoria Duncan Jackman bought 3,800 shares of E-L Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$778,875. The trade was a 8.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

Featured Stories

