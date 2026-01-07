DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.9690 and last traded at $0.9690. 3,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9540.

DSS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. DSS had a negative net margin of 190.91% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter.

About DSS

Document Security Systems, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: DSS) is a provider of anti-counterfeit and authentication technologies designed to protect high-value products and secure documents against forgery. The company develops both physical and digital security solutions, including proprietary micro-optic devices such as DOVIDs (Diffractive Optically Variable Image Devices), custom holographic labels, and tamper-evident seals. These solutions are used to safeguard brand integrity in sectors ranging from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to banknotes and government identity documents.

In addition to its optical security products, DSS offers the veraID™ digital authentication platform, which enables real-time verification of authenticity via smartphones or dedicated readers.

