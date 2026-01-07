Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.30 and last traded at $73.01. 56,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 57,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMP. Zacks Research raised Tompkins Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tompkins Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.05). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 18.24%.The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.96. This represents a 16.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

