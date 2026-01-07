Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.4491 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Emblem Trading Up 1.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp is a Canadian licensed producer of medical cannabis headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates a purpose-built greenhouse cultivation facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, along with extraction and product development laboratories. Emblem’s integrated platform covers every stage of the supply chain, from genetics research and cultivation to processing, quality assurance and fulfillment.

Emblem offers a range of cannabis products tailored to medical patients, including dried flower, oils, oral capsules and custom formulations.

