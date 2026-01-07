Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) Stock Price Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.2350 and last traded at $1.19. 2,930,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,548,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CYPH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cypherpunk Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.38.

Cypherpunk Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.19.

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cypherpunk Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cypherpunk Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypherpunk Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH – Free Report) by 470.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056,047 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Cypherpunk Technologies worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cypherpunk Technologies Company Profile

Cypherpunk Technologies Inc, previously known as Leap Therapeutics, Inc, is a company developing novel therapies for patients with cancer and implementing a digital asset treasury strategy focused on Zcash. The company’s research platform centers on modulating the tumor microenvironment to enhance anti-tumor immune responses. Cypherpunk’s proprietary pipeline includes DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein implicated in tumor growth and immune evasion.

DKN-01 is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab across multiple solid tumor indications, including gastroesophageal, pancreatic and other advanced malignancies.

