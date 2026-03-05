First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 119,669 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. $FOSL

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,557 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 119,669 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.19% of Fossil Group worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOSL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 551.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,703 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,375 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOSL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Fossil Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fossil Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories, focusing on lifestyle and wearable technology. The company offers a wide range of products including analog and digital watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearable devices. It sells merchandise under its own Fossil brand and via license agreements with international labels such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, DKNY, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and global retail network, Fossil Group serves markets across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The group’s wearable technology segment combines traditional timepieces with features such as fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring and NFC payments.

