Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

Centrica Stock Up 0.3%

Centrica Company Profile

Shares of CPYYY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Centrica has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

