Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,381.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,381.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Smith & Nephew to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,350 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,336 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,266.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,303.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The company has a market cap of £14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

