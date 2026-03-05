Analysts Set The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) PT at $148.13

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.1250.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,595,056.92. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 5,681 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $805,736.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,672. This represents a 23.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,928 shares of company stock worth $47,393,256. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG opened at $142.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.24 and a 200 day moving average of $133.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $107.49 and a 12 month high of $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

