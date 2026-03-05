Short Interest in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Declines By 17.8%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2026

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,202 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 29th total of 42,827 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shengfeng Development Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of SFWL stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Shengfeng Development has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Shengfeng Development in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Shengfeng Development presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

