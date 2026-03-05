Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBY. Wall Street Zen lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,947,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,904,000 after acquiring an additional 552,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,842 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 155.9% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 157,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

More Best Buy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.