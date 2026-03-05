Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVEO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Civeo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Civeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. Civeo has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. Analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp sold 417,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $12,010,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,227.20. This trade represents a 86.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Civeo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 470,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations and integrated facility management services, primarily serving the oil and gas, mining, and construction sectors. The company specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of remote lodging facilities, commonly known as “man camps,” designed to house workers in geographically challenging environments. Its services include turnkey accommodations, catering, housekeeping, grounds maintenance, and logistical support, tailored to meet the needs of large-scale energy and resource projects.

With a network of lodges and villages across North America and Australia, Civeo caters to clients operating in regions such as Alberta’s oil sands, the Bakken shale play, and Australia’s Pilbara and Bowen Basin mining districts.

