Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,758 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 775,704 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 25.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 875,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 176,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 392,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 124,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,232,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simulations Plus Price Performance
NASDAQ SLP opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $248.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLP
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simulations Plus
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.