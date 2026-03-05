Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $203,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $814.64 million, a P/E ratio of -203.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hajime Uba sold 9,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $720,110.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,476.18. This trade represents a 62.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KRUS. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese?style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate?return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef?inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

