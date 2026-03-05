Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Purchases Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Republican-West Virginia) recently bought shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on March 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on February 9th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 2/10/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/10/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) on 12/11/2025.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $317.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

