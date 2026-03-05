Royce & Associates LP Buys 50,240 Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,240 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 105.8% during the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 144,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 74,074 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 32.9% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 548,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,283,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In related news, insider Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 119,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,904,590.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,421,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,484,751.26. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $489.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is -5.83%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

