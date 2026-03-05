Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

NYSE:BOBS opened at $18.85 on Monday. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

In other news, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp started coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $28 price target, publishing multi?year EPS forecasts that show growth to $1.20 by FY2028 — a clear bullish analyst view that supports upside vs. current levels. KeyCorp Coverage

KeyCorp started coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $28 price target, publishing multi?year EPS forecasts that show growth to $1.20 by FY2028 — a clear bullish analyst view that supports upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: UBS and RBC initiated coverage with constructive ratings/targets (UBS: Buy, $27; RBC: Outperform, $26), and Raymond James upgraded to “Moderate Buy” — multiple broker targets imply significant analyst-conviction upside. RBC Coverage Raymond James / Zacks

UBS and RBC initiated coverage with constructive ratings/targets (UBS: Buy, $27; RBC: Outperform, $26), and Raymond James upgraded to “Moderate Buy” — multiple broker targets imply significant analyst-conviction upside. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and $25 target — less bullish than peer targets, which adds a mixed tone to analyst coverage. Goldman Coverage

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and $25 target — less bullish than peer targets, which adds a mixed tone to analyst coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage initiations reported from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird (coverage starts can boost liquidity/visibility but don’t guarantee near-term moves). Bank of America Morgan Stanley Robert W. Baird

Additional coverage initiations reported from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird (coverage starts can boost liquidity/visibility but don’t guarantee near-term moves). Neutral Sentiment: Bob’s set its Q4 and FY2025 earnings release and conference call for March 17 (post?market) — an important near?term catalyst that increases volatility and gives investors fresh financials to reassess consensus forecasts. Conference Call Notice

Bob’s set its Q4 and FY2025 earnings release and conference call for March 17 (post?market) — an important near?term catalyst that increases volatility and gives investors fresh financials to reassess consensus forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the flurry of mostly bullish analyst starts and several price targets well above current quotes, the stock is down today — likely reflecting short?term profit?taking, broader market pressure or positioning ahead of the March 17 earnings release. Market Summary

Bob's Discount Furniture Company Profile

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

