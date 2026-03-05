HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.



Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

