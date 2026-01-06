Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $179.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chevron traded as low as $156.11 and last traded at $156.8240. 20,287,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 20,743,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.85.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.90.

Insider Activity

More Chevron News

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.Chevron's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

