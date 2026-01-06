Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Tuesday after President Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $529.00 to $517.00. President Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $428.78 and last traded at $432.96. Approximately 88,308,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 80,474,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.67.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $482.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.36.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

