Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 113,919 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $143,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 34.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.32.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $655,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,552.10. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $223,715.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 155,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,093,337.63. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,089 shares of company stock worth $15,751,383. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

