Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Klarna Group (KLAR)

Klarna Group (NYSE: KLAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2026 – Klarna Group was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/20/2026 – Klarna Group had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Klarna Group had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Klarna Group had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Klarna Group had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Klarna Group had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Klarna Group was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

1/23/2026 – Klarna Group was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

