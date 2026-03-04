US Bancorp DE Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,295 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 1.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 3.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.79%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

