Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-8.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.9 billion-$106.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.8 billion. Target also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.300- EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.79.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. Target has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $122.43. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

