Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Target Stock Up 6.8%

TGT opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. Target has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

