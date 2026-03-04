Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $296,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Featured Articles

