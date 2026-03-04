Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 95,819 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 483.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,819 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $15,388,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $3,819,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 878,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,418 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3,178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $335,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,775.64. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $3,371,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,639,161.66. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 3.4%

MKC stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

