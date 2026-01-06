Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 125,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 87,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Stampede Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Stampede Drilling

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019. Stampede Drilling Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

