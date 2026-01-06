Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 and last traded at GBX 460, with a volume of 12348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from GBX 330 to GBX 390 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 390.

The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 371.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 299.35.

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

