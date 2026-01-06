Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192.50 and last traded at GBX 192.50, with a volume of 424811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of £326.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks. The Trust invests predominantly in companies listed in the United Kingdom and does not expect to invest more than approximately 20% of total assets in non-United Kingdom listed companies.

