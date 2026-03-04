Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 1.3% Following Insider Selling

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $147.86 and last traded at $149.86. Approximately 16,713,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 21,336,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.83.

Specifically, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $624.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

