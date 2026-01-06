Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Portofino Resources Trading Down 50.0%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$877,220.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.13.
About Portofino Resources
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
