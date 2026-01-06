WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.97 and last traded at $72.02, with a volume of 19552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Swmg LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. Companies in the Index are incorporated and listed in the United States, and have generated positive cumulative earnings over their most recent four fiscal quarters prior to the Index measurement date.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.