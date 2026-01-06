First Property Group (LON:FPO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 and last traded at GBX 18.63, with a volume of 63715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75.

First Property Group Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The company has a market capitalization of £27.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.80.

First Property Group (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Property Group had a negative net margin of 31.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Property Group plc will post 0.2694795 EPS for the current year.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

1. Fund management – via its FCA regulated and AIFMD approved subsidiary, First Property Asset Management Ltd (FPAM), which earns fees from investing for third parties in property.

