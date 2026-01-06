Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 and last traded at GBX 0.65, with a volume of 8350000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60.

Celsius Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a market cap of £21.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Celsius Resources Company Profile

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila. The MCB project has an extensive exploration tenement covering 2,500 hectares, with an extended permit until the issuance of a final Mine Permit. An updated JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate was announced in December 2022, comprising 338 million tonnes at 0.47% copper and 0.12 g/t gold, for a total contained metal of 1.6 million tonnes of copper and 1.3 million ounces of gold, reported at a 0.2% copper lower cut-off grade.

In addition to this sizeable high-grade resource, Celsius also holds interests in a number of attractive international development assets.

Our mission is to create material value for Shareholders through the efficient conversion of high quality resources into profitable producing mines, in an environment that adheres to the strictest safety standards and sustainable environmental, social and governance principles.

