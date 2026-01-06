essensys (LON:ESYS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 14.26, with a volume of 73507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50.
essensys Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
About essensys
