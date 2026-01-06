North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 377 and last traded at GBX 376, with a volume of 234195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of £431.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 362.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

In other North American Income Trust news, insider John Adebiyi purchased 10,755 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £39,793.50. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

