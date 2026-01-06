North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 377 and last traded at GBX 376, with a volume of 234195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.50.
North American Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £431.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 362.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at North American Income Trust
In other North American Income Trust news, insider John Adebiyi purchased 10,755 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £39,793.50. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
North American Income Trust Company Profile
Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than North American Income Trust
- A month before the crash
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- BNZI: BNZI Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
- The Discovery That Put Idaho’s Copper Belt on the Map
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.