Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245.50 and last traded at GBX 246.50, with a volume of 1528187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 270 to GBX 260 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 340 to GBX 320 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liontrust Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 359.

The stock has a market cap of £154.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.30.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 35.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Luke Savage bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 281 per share, with a total value of £14,050. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

