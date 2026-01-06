AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16, Zacks reports. AAR had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $3,211,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,721,773.50. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of AAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 97,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,917,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,927,000 after acquiring an additional 188,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

