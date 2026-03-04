NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ:NXPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 158,290 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 29th total of 186,708 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlat

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of NextPlat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextPlat in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

NextPlat Trading Down 2.1%

NextPlat stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 190,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,545. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. NextPlat has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

