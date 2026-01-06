Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,595 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LYB opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -146.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYB

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.