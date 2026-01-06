China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

China Coal Energy stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. China Coal Energy has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.18.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Co, Ltd. is a major coal producer and integrated energy company in the People’s Republic of China. It operates as the publicly traded arm of the state-owned China National Coal Group and has securities available on mainland and Hong Kong exchanges, with a U.S. over-the-counter quotation under the symbol CCOZY. The company’s business model centers on upstream production and downstream processing of coal and related energy products.

The company’s core activities include coal mining, washing and processing, and the sale and distribution of thermal and coking coal to industrial and utility customers.

